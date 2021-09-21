A new package of cooperation documents was signed between Tajikistan and Pakistan, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon said at a press conference following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Today's meetings were successful, as a result of which a new package of cooperation documents was signed," he said.

The president expressed satisfaction with the results of the high-level negotiations and the process of regular political contacts between the states, including at the highest level.

During the negotiations, the parties confirmed the possibility of further expanding trade and economic cooperation, which is one of the important and common goals of both parties.

In this process, the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was recognized.

Moreover, the need to increase trade turnover between the two countries was also emphasized.

Furthermore, the president also expressed the country's readiness to expand cooperation in the field of transport, in particular, for Tajikistan's access to the seaports of Pakistan - Karachi and Gwadar. In this regard, it was stated that Tajikistan is interested in joining regional corridors and transport projects.

Likewise, the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of the industry was noted.

"We stressed the need to continue partnership cooperation in the fight against global threats – terrorism, extremism, illegal drug trafficking and transnational organized crime," the president stated.

During the discussion of the current situation in the region, the question of Afghanistan was at the center of attention. It was stated that the current situation in this country is of concern.

"We, Afghanistan’s neighbors, are most interested in restoring peace and stability in this troubled country, and we are paying particular attention to reviving the Afghan national economy. We believe that stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, as a country connecting regional and international transport networks, is especially important for neighboring countries," the president stressed.

In this context, the hope was expressed that peace and stability in this neighboring country will be restored in the near future and the interests of all political and ethnic groups in Afghanistan will be taken into account.

"We support inclusive government in this country with the participation of all social groups," he added.

He also emphasized that Tajiks and other ethnic groups must have their rightful place in inclusive government.

Confidence was expressed that only in this way can peace and stability in Afghanistan be ensured.

The speedy elimination of the conflict and tensions in the Panjshir province by declaring a ceasefire and opening roads for providing humanitarian assistance to the population of the region is one of the most important tasks today.

Additionally, Tajikistan and Pakistan have agreed to direct all efforts to achieve these goals.

"We agreed to facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Tajiks in Dushanbe. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan. We agreed with His Excellency Imran Khan to celebrate this important date by holding political events of a proper level," the president added.

