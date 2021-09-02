By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Technopc Company has developed wide temperature computers, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 1.

Technopc, Turkey's first and only brand with a domestic computer manufacturing certificate, recently exhibited its computers developed specifically for the defence industry at the 15th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2021), the report added.

Technopc founding partner Murat Yucel said that the computer could operate in desert temperatures of 70 degrees or in polar temperatures of minus 50 degrees.

He said that the company had developed wearable tablets that can be worn on the arm.

“The device, which is resistant to falling from 1.5 meters and has been designed to work in harsh conditions, offers the opportunity to do more than one job at the same time,” Yucel said.

The computers, which have been produced in line with international standards, can be used in the military vehicles on the battlefield and in the places where defence units are located.

The company produces both hardware and software parts of the computers relying completely on natural resources to meet the needs of Turkey’s defence industry.

---

