By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey will build new bridges in its flood-affected regions, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said on August 17.

He made the remark during the inspection of a mobile military bridge installed in the Ayancik district of Sinop, where the previous bridge was destroyed as a result of recent floods.

The minister was informed that the mobile military bridge installed by the Turkish Army is 40 meters long and 4.3 meters wide and reconnects the Ayancik-Turkeli passage.

Karaismailoglu stated that the bridge has been temporarily installed and the permanent bridges will be constructed in two months.

“We completed the construction of a temporary bridge here in five days to meet the urgent needs of our citizens”, he added.

He underlined that the government was planning to reconstruct bridges in Turkey’s other flood-affected regions such as Chatalzeytin, Turkeli, Ayancik, Kastamon and Bartin.

Karaismailoglu reminded that only the old bridges have suffered from the floods. Those which have been constructed in the last 19 years are durable against such floods.

Since 11 August 2021, the Black Sea region in Turkey has been affected by catastrophic flooding, as a result of severe rainfall that started on August 7, 2021. The heavy rains caused several floods and landslides in northern Turkey. At least 78 people died and about 228 more were injured in the floods.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz