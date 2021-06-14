By Trend

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will discuss all the aspects of the Turkish-American ties with U.S. President Joe Biden in their in-person meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“It will be our first in-person meeting since [Biden] came to power. Obviously, we have to talk over the Turkish-American relationship. There were a lot of rumors inside and outside. We have to leave all these behind and speak about we can do together,” Erdogan told reporters at a press conference before his departure to Brussels on June 13.

In Brussels, Erdogan and Biden will hold a meeting after the conclusion of the NATO Summit. Erdogan will also hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Our only expectation from the U.S. is to see an approach that will strengthen NATO’s unity and solidarity,” Erdogan stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz