The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will have another meeting on April 20 to analyze what has been done by experts in terms of the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The participants in the Vienna talks decided that the Joint Commission of JCPOA will reconvene once again on April 20 to take stock of the work done by expert-level working groups and consider next steps," he wrote on Twitter.

The Russian diplomat said earlier that the talks had entered a "drafting stage," with the parties having "moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal."

