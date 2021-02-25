By Trend

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the recent statement of the country’s Armed Forces’ General Staff a military coup attempt, Trend reports.

"I consider the statement of the general staff an attempted military coup. I invite all our supporters to the Republic Square right now, and I will soon address the public," Pashinyan said.

The general staff of Armenia has previously demanded the prime minister’s resignation.

“The general staff expresses its strong protest against short-sighted and unreasonable steps, in particular, the dismissal of the staff’s first deputy chief,” said the statement, signed by Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, all his deputies, heads of divisions and commanders of all large military formations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz