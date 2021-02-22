By Trend

The International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX-2021, in which Azerbaijan is also participating, opened in the UAE, Trend reports on Feb. 22 with reference to the Armenian media.

On the first day of the exhibition, Armenia's stand was empty, booklets were placed on it instead of weapons.

The weapons and equipment that were to be displayed at the Armenian stand were not delivered to Abu Dhabi on time. Currently, Armenia’s exhibits are still in Moscow.

