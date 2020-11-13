To mark the 5th 'Ayurveda Day', Embassy of India in Baku organized a webinar on 13 November 2020. Government of India has been observing 'Ayurveda Day' on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanthi since 2016 and this year it falls on 13 November.

The Ayurveda Day aims to focus on strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles, to work towards reducing the burden of disease and related mortality by utilising the potential of Ayurveda, to tap into the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards the National Health Policy and National Health programmes, and to promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society.

‘Ayurveda Day’ is more an occasion of re-dedication to the profession and society, than one of festivities or celebrations. In the webinar on Ayurveda, representatives of renowned Ayurveda companies in India made presentations on the benefits of Ayurveda, with emphasis on the immunity measures of Ayurveda for COVID-19, which is the theme of 5th Ayurveda Day.

In his remark, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Mr. B. Vanlalvawna, stressed Ayurveda’s natural way of healing, without any side effects, and the effectiveness of Ayurveda for self care in the context of Covid-19.

Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Director of Sri Sri Tattva, was one of the speakers at the webinar. Sri Sri Tattwa is a company committed to seeing a healthy, happy, modern world, through the ancient science of life and well-being. Mr. Varchaswi spoke about the emergence of Ayurveda as a preferred system of medicine worldwide. He also shared information about the trials and research activities being undertaken by Sri Sri Tattva and the effectiveness of their products in immunity boosting with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sameer Ahuja, Chief Manager of Multani Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Dr. H.S. Tiwari represented his company at the webinar. Multani Pharmaceuticals Limited offers a range of Classical Ayurvedic Medicines and Ayurvedic OTC products in five distinct portfolio, namely, Personal care, Health care, Home care & Ayurvedic medicines. Mr. Auja gave presentation on the products of Multani Pharmaceuticals, highlighting the effectiveness of traditional medicines in the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr. Naushad Ali Rana represented the Hamdard Laboratories. Founded in Delhi in 1906, Hamdard has become the synonymous with integrity and high quality in the field of relatively inexpensive Ayurvedic and Unani medicines, with its cutting-edge technologies for research. Dr. Naushad Ali Rana emphasized the strength of Unani medicines as an alternative medicine and its immunity boosting measures in the context of Covid-19.

The webinar was attended by over 40 participants from Azerbaijani pharmaceutical companies, Yoga centers, local and Indian businessmen based in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz