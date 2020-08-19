By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to vaccinate the population against flu and pneumonia, said Uzbek epidemiologist Rustam Ikramov who is working at the national headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Coronavirus-Info Telegram Channel.

According to Ikramov, annual growth of airborne diseases is observed in autumn and winter.

He added that citizens should not worry, as epidemiological preparation for the autumn-winter season is underway at the state level.

The epidemiologist noted that the government of Uzbekistan develops measures to import vaccines and establish vaccination points at the local level.

As Uzbek media report, country’s government is studying the possibility of using COVID-19 vaccines created in Russia and China following Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev instruction to study the possibility to purchase COVID-19 vaccines abroad

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz