By Akbar Mammadov

Turkish Foreign Ministry has called on the Armenia's authorities to abandon their aggressive nationalist and jingoist policies.

In a statement published in its official page on August 10, the ministry said that Armenia is “a real impediment before the regional peace and stability”, stressing that Yerevan continues its illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands for many years.

Ankara’s response comes following Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s land claims against Turkey voiced on the centenary of the Treaty of Serves of the WWI.

With regards to the Sevres agreement, the Turkish Ministry said that the agreement aimed at breaking up Turkey and end its independence and sovereignty in the aftermath of WWI. In addition, the Turkish MFA called it “the disgraceful blueprints of invasion and destruction.”

“Honorable Turkish Nation sent the Sèvres to the ash heap of history through its heroic War of Liberation, followed by the Peace Treaty of Lausanne of 24 July 1923,” reads the statement.

The Turkish MFA also stressed that Armenia hopes for help from this document, noting “it is not surprising to see that those who opt for drawing animosity instead of a lesson from history after the lapse of a century.”

“Today, after 100 years, the dare of an administration that is unable to feed even its own population, to bring forward the Sèvres document which the Turkish Nation tore up, is preposterous,” the statement reads.

---

