International organizations have provided a humanitarian aid in the form of personal protective equipment and materials for disinfection works for a total amount of KGS 9 million (117,121 US dollar), Trend reports citing Kabar.

Also, he added Uzbekistan provided humanitarian assistance for $560,000, including 2,000 tons of wheat flour, 9,500 overalls, 12,000 masks, 25,000 gloves, 500 glasses, 200 pyrometer and 45 tones of chlorine.

"This assistance was distributed by regions and health care organizations,” Ministry of Emergency Situations Zamirbek Askarov concluded.

