By Trend

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is working to build sustainable energy market between Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries, the representative of USAID told Trend.



"USAID strives to build regional cooperation on shared energy resources, including building a sustainable energy market and connectivity within the region and with Afghanistan through our energy programs," said the representative.



There are two USAID’s projects for Central Asian countries aimed at increasing income generating activities and boosting cross-border trade, added the representative.



The first project is USAID Future Growth Initiative, launched in October 2019 and designed to spur productive economic activity across Central Asia, including Turkmenistan, the representative noted.



The second project is USAID’s Competitiveness, Trade and Jobs activity that facilitates trade and employment in horticulture, tourism, transport and logistics across the five Central Asian economies.



"USAID works with governments, the private sector, and other donors to improve enabling environments for business, create business-friendly policies, and attract foreign investment. These efforts seek to streamline the time and cost of moving goods across borders, reduce customs barriers, and strengthen phytosanitary administration," said the rep.



Furthermore, USAID supports the domestic enterprises of Central Asian countries to create jobs and improve incomes, leveraging the expertise and technology of American firms whenever possible.



The representative pointed out that thanks to this support, domestic firms can meet international requirements including quantity, quality, and safety standards through training and business networking support.



"Sectors that are supported include horticulture, transport and logistics, tourism, and information technology," he said.