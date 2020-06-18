By Trend

The number of Turkish citizens looking for a job in Ukraine significantly increased from January through May 2020, the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend on June 18.

According to the agency, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Ukraine to find work through İŞKUR soared by 73 percent in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

As reported, 214 Turkish citizens visited Ukraine via İŞKUR during the reporting period.

In total, 4,288 Turkish citizens went abroad via İŞKUR, which is 50.2 percent less than from January through May 2019.

In May 2020, 41,235 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey.

Some 35.6 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 64.4 percent for men.

In May 2020, 97.1 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector, İŞKUR said.

The number of unemployed in Turkey in the reporting month amounted to over 3.5 million people, 48.4 percent of which are women, and 51.6 percent are men.

---

