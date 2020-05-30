By Trend

In the past 24 hours, 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number to 757, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

Marina Ezugbaia, the Medical Director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, said that nine out of 11 newly infected patients are from Tbilisi and are people who have been in contact with infected persons, while two patients are from the Bolnisi Municipality.

As reported, 24 more recoveries have been recorded, which brings the total number of recovered patients to 600.

Some 2,966 people are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 250 persons - under observation in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 12 people have died of the virus in the country.

Currently, there are 145 active cases in Georgia.

---

