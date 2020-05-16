By Trend

The Iran's Deputy Minister of Health announced 50-percent increase in the salaries of nurses.

Maryam Hazrati stated that during the coronavirus outbreak, 4,500 nurses were serving in the country's hospitals, adding that the related licenses for hiring 5,284 more nurses is obtained waiting for funding from Planning and Budged Organization (PBO), Trend reports citing ISNA.



According to a group of Iranian doctors, a total of 126 medical staff members have died since the virus was first reported, mostly in the provinces of Gilan and Tehran, while over 2,070 contracted the virus. The deaths of 100 medical staffers were verified by piecing together scattered news reports in local media outlets, statements from health institutions and social media messages of condolences, the report said.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the death toll of COVID-19 of the medical personnel to be 107 people, adding that 470 persons tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, he reminded that the country is under sanctions and despite the crisis, Iran's own industries made enough protective material to fight the virus.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz