By Trend

On May 14, the US Government provided medical tents to the Emergency Management Service to support Georgia’s response to COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the US Embassy in Georgia.

These tents will be used in at-risk communities, helping keep the Georgian people safe during the pandemic.

The handover was possible through USAID Zrda Activity in Georgia.

The field hospital tents are needed in strict quarantine zones such as Marneuli municipality, at checkpoints, and in areas where COVID-19 response teams are working with insufficient hospital bed capacity.

As reported, after the pandemic, the tents will be used by the Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Incidents Response Division of the Fire and Rescue Forces Department, and will substantially enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of the Emergency Management Service (EMS) of Georgia.

---

