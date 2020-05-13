By Trend

Despite a number of political disagreements between Ankara and Paris, the economic relations between Turkey and France have been always steadily developing, at least such a situation was observed before the coronavirus pandemic.

But as is known, the difficult epidemiological situation that arose in the world primarily negatively affected the trade and economic relations of most countries.

This trend also affected the cooperation between Turkey and France.

To understand the scope of impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economic relations of the two countries, it is necessary, first of all, to pay attention to the indicators of the trade turnover.

As of the first quarter of 2020, the trade turnover between Turkey and France decreased by $243.4 million compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $995.01 million.

Turkey’s export to France amounted to $463.7 million while import from France - $531.3 million in March 2020.

Moreover, there is also a sharp decrease in the volume of a number of goods which are exported from Turkey to France.

For example, over four months of 2020, export of steel from Turkey to France decreased by 17.26 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $47.4 million.

In April 2020, the export of steel from Turkey to France decreased by 8.60 percent compared to the indicator for April 2019 and amounted to $15.1 million.

The value of export of goods from Turkey to France is as follows:

Goods April 2020 Difference in percent (April 2019) From January through April 2020 Difference in percent (From Jan. through Apr. 2019) Amount Amount Cement $6.5 million -29.55 percent $40.8 million +7.33 percent Iron and metals $18.2 million -44.51 percent $109.9 million -15.84 percent Leather Products $1.2 million -74.48 percent $13.4 million -23.99 percent Electrical goods $26.2 million -66.09 percent $187.4 million -29.35 percent Yachts $41.6 million -99.91 percent $3.7 million -91.90 percent Carpets $673.4 million -49.61 percent $5.1 million -24.80 percent Ready-made clothes $21.04 million -69.64 percent $216.05 million -24.44 percent Chemicals $27.9 million -39.69 percent $120.5 million -8.25 percent Furniture $5.8 million -34.47 percent $33.4 million -1.79 percent Cars $47.7 million -82.24 percent $790.2 million -27.91 percent

The export of goods from Turkey to France is also expected to decrease in May due to the ongoing pandemic. But it is possible that after the situation improves, Turkey will sharply increase the volume of goods which are supplied to France.

