Iran is to become self-sufficient in production of coronavirus testing kits, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"Coronavirus outbreak has brought difficulties to the society, but there have been good achievements in health care and medical science that allow increasing production of the testing kits using new methods and technology," said Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Today, the nuclear science can help medical and health sector and a gamma ray center is helping to sanitize masks," the head of state added. "New kits can detect whether individuals are infected by the virus or have the symptoms."

"Although we live in the situation of sanctions and coronavirus spread, there are enough supplies of food and medicine in shops," he said.

The president also noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be committed to its responsibility to provide financial aid during coronavirus crisis.

"We have not asked for anything from the International Monetary Fund in past 50 years and have complied to our responsibilities. If they do not fulfill their commitments during this difficult situation, the world would make relevant conclusions," Rouhani said.

"Iran has good relations with friendly countries and ensures supply of necessary goods both domestically and from abroad, and the Central Bank of Iran will provide foreign currency for purchase of the goods," he added.

