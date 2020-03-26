By Trend

Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that as many as 47.5 million people in Iran have been tested for coronavirus as part of the National Mobilization Campaign against Coronavirus, Trend reports via IRNA.

He expressed hope that Iran's 'social distancing plan' to be announced by the president, would be accepted and followed by the public.

Namaki went on to add that this plan will be implemented to prevent the second outbreak of COVID-19.

“The implementation of this plan has been reviewed by the country's Interior Ministry, Namaki said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 24,800 people have been infected, 1,934 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 8,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

