By Trend

Turkey increased its chemical exports to Israel in January 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkey's exports of chemical products to Israel exceeded $40.8 million in January, 2020, which is 23.47 percent more compared to January 2019.

Turkey's total exports of chemical products to the world market amounted to $1.7 billion in January 2020, having increased by 10.6 percent, compared to January 2019.

Exports of chemical products accounted for 11.5 percent of Turkey's total exports in January 2020.

Turkey's total exports of chemical products amounted to over $20.7 billion in the last 12 months, which indicates 11.4 percent growth on an annualized basis.

---

