By Trend

The number of those infected with coronavirus in Iran has so far exceeded 60 people, Iranian Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Iraj Harirchi said at the press conference, Trend reports referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

The deputy minister added that 12 people have died as a result of coronavirus so far in Iran.

“The situation in Qom city stabilized,” the deputy minister said. “There are two hospitals in Qom city in which those infected with coronavirus are treated.”

“Coronavirus was spreading in Iran through an Iranian businessman,” Harirchi added. “When the flights between Iran and China were stopped, that Iranian businessman went to China through other country. That businessman has died of this virus.”

Harirchi denied the information about the death of 50 people in Qom city due to coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 79,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.

---

