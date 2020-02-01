By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the site of higher educational institutions on Olimlar street in Tashkent, where he laid the capsule for construction of the campus for a new university - the University of Geological Sciences, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The University of Geological Sciences will be set up on the basis of four institutions under the State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources including institutes of geology and geophysics; hydrogeology and engineering geology; mineral resources; and geology and exploration of oil and gas fields.

The material and technical base as well as the scientific potential of the four institutes will be combined and the university will receive the most advanced equipment. Educational programs will be developed organized jointly with St. Petersburg Mining University and other foreign universities and research centers, the report said.

“A while ago, geology in Uzbekistan was one of the most advanced and competitive sectors of science,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. “But over the past 30 years, this area has been lagging behind, and we have lost the potential. Scientists have lost motivation, while the new generation of specialists has not been formed. However, geological research is necessary for all sectors of the economy.”

“Today we are laying the foundation for a scientific and educational institution, which will help boost the development of the area,” president said.

