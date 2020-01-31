By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kazakhstan’ President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have discussed mutual partnership at the regional and global levels.

During the meeting held in the UAE, the two sides reviewed the prospects for cooperation in digital economy, e-commerce, modern infrastructure, artificial intelligence, financial services, investment, tourism, construction and transport.

Tokayev noted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE and confirmed his intention to give a powerful impetus to the implementation of joint business projects.

"Our country is preparing to promote tourism products related to global history, for instance, as to the Golden Horde. In this regard, we are very much interested in the Emirates’ experience in tourism industry: how to develop domestic tourism, how to make destinations interesting for tourists," he stated.

Tokayev also praised the reforms carried out in the UAE, which have turned Dubai into one of the largest financial and tourist centers in the world.

In turn, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum expressed the readiness of the Emirates to share their experience and knowledge on the development of various sectors of the economy with Kazakhstan.

He also informed Tokayev on Dubai’s preparation for the EXPO 2020.

The UAE is the first among the Middle East countries in terms of trade turnover with Kazakhstan.

Since the independence of Kazakhstan, the total direct investment of the UAE in Kazakhstan has totaled $2 billion. At the same time, Kazakhstan has invested over $900mn in the UAE economy,"

There are nearly 200 joint ventures partially owned by the Emirati business presently operating in Kazakhstan.

According to statistics provided by the UAE minister, around 100,000 Kazakh citizens visit the Emirates annually. In its turn, Kazakhstan has been offering visa-free travel to the UAE citizens since 2014 for 15 days, and since 2017 - for 30 days on each visit.

