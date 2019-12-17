By Rasana Gasimova

Japan will provide about $440,000 in grants for five new social projects to be carried out in Tajikistan.

Five new projects worth a total of $435,900 were signed at the Japanese Embassy in Dushanbe on December 11, Tajik media reported.

The documents were signed between Japanese Ambassador to Tajikistan Takayuki Miyashita and representatives of the beneficiary organizations.

The projects will be funded under the scheme of Japan`s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

As part of the signed projects, it is planned to allocate $90,900 to rehabilitate the heating system of the children's hospital in the city of Konibodom.

The Japanese government will allocate $89,100 for the construction of a women's center in Baljuvon district, and $90,000 for improving the medical equipment of the Asht district hospital.

Some $90,200 will be allocated for the construction of a new school building in the Devashtich district, and about $75,700 for the purchase of medical equipment for the ophthalmology department of the Shifobakhsh National Medical Center in Dushanbe.

Tajik-Japanese relations have been continuously and systematically developing since the establishment of diplomatic relations on February 2, 1992.

Tajikistan is interested in further expanding constructive cooperation with Japan within the framework of the United Nations and other authoritative international organizations and financial institutions. An important platform for the interaction is the Dialogue Central Asia + Japan.

The main documents governing bilateral relations at this stage are the Joint Communique of Friendship and Cooperation between Tajikistan and Japan of 2001 and the Agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and the Government of Japan on Technical Cooperation of 2005.

The activity of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which since August 2006 has been making a significant contribution to the development of the social spheres of Tajikistan, is important in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz