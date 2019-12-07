By Trend

The economic structure of the country needs to change in the light of social and political developments, Member of the Energy Commission of Iran Chamber Reza Paydar said on Dec.7 at a press conference on the first Iran Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“We designed the production and commercial strategies in the Chamber of Commerce, and this exhibition can be a good occasion to present these strategies,” Reza Paydar said.

"The first strategy is production for the domestic market," the official added. “We must accept Import substitution industrialization as an important principle. In the last three decades, we have created the potential and capacity to supply more than 80 percent of the goods to the market, but we still need to develop operational capacity.”

According to him, 86 percent of the capacities are state-owned, the private sector does not have the opportunity to change that ratio.

“The strategy of producing heavy machinery through assembly also will be presented at the exhibition,” said Paydar. “Our other strategy for domestic production is national self-sufficiency. We have the largest energy resources as well as the workforce and innovation that we must take advantage of.”

The official emphasized that in the equipment sector, there is a need to integrate power and technical knowledge.

"There are 114 medium and small companies in the Chamber of Commerce, and 32 of them announced that they will participate in the exhibition,” Paydar said adding that one of the event's goals is to bring together the country's public and private sectors.

The Iran Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference will be held Feb. 2-5, 2020, for the first time in Iran. The event participants include Iran’s refiners and petrochemical producers who are invited to discuss and find solutions to the industry’s growth and technical challenges.

