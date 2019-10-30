By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on his page in Twitter has condemned the decision of the US House of Representatives, which voted for the recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide, Trend reports Oct. 30.

Cavusoglu said that the US by its decision is trying to take “revenge” on Turkey for interfering with their plans by conducting the Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

“Those whose projects were frustrated turn to antiquated resolutions,” Cavusoglu tweeted. “Circles believing that they will take revenge this way are mistaken. This shameful decision of those exploiting history in politics is null and void for our government and people.”

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

