By Trend

International Strategy Partners Group (ISPG) completed its research on “Competitiveness rating of 40 cities in Central Asia and the Caucasus," Trend reports via ISPG.

The top ten cities included Nur-Sultan (390 points), Baku (384), Tbilisi (382), Aktau (379), Ashgabat (366), Batumi (366), Atyrau (365), Almaty (3496), Tashkent ( 342), Uralsk (299).

The highest score went to Nur-Sultan, while the lowest rating was given to the city of Osh with a total score of 183.

This rating is the first study of the competitiveness of cities in the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus and their attractiveness for doing business, life and investment according to official data for 2018.

In total, the study included 40 cities from 8 countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus.

