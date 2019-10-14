By Trend

On October 14, 2019, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov met in Baku with Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs, an observer country in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) within the framework of the CCTS Summit, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Ministers who arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member states emphasized that new opportunities for expanding bilateral relations open up with the entry of Uzbekistan into the organization.

A substantive exchange of views took place at the meeting on the common agenda, prospects for developing cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, financial, tourism, cultural and humanitarian and other fields, as well as in the international arena, including in the formats Uzbekistan - European Union, Visegrad Group + Central Asia and others.

The parties also considered proposals for holding next joint activities in the framework of the development of Uzbek-Hungarian relations in various fields.

Uzbekistan for the first time participates in this meeting as a full member of the Turkic Council.

On Oct. 3, 2009, at the summit in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it was announced about the creation of a new organization, and its activity principles are reflected in the Istanbul Declaration of Sept. 16, 2010.

At the first stage, the Turkic Council included Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On Sept. 14, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states.

The structures of the Turkic Council include the Secretariat in Istanbul, the Council of Presidents, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Committee of Senior Officials, the Council of Elders of Turkic Speaking States, the Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) in Baku, the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan city and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

Over the entire existence period of the organization, six meetings of leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council took place.

