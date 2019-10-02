By Trend

The plan for Iran’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) will be implemented by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the TPO Chairman and Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Hamid Zadboom said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Speaking at the first meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Iran’s accession to the WTO, he added that TPO has provided training programs on international trade rules.

He noted that the training programs will be conducted in partnership with the Iranian Institute for Trade Studies and Research.

He said that the meetings regarding Iran’s accession to WTO will be held once every two weeks.

“The proposals will be put forward and evaluated at the meetings by representatives of Iranian executive bodies,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz