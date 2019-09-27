By Trend

In a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen regional cooperation, Trend reports referring to the promulgated letter.

"I appreciate Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen regional cooperation,” the letter said. “The success of the first Caspian Economic Forum, held on August 11-12, 2019, in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone can be cited as an example."

The letter has been addressed on the occasion of the national holiday of Turkmenistan - Independence Day, which is celebrated on September 27.

"You can count on my determination to further develop cooperation between Turkmenistan and France in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres, as well as to support the projects of our companies to strengthen the economy of your country by realizing Turkmenistan’s numerous advantages," the letter said.

France’s business in the Turkmen market is represented in such spheres as construction, transport, tourism and energy.

Two countries are interested in implementing a project to transport Turkmen gas to Europe. The option of laying a gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan and connecting it to the transnational projects in the European direction is being considered.

