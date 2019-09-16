By Trend

The next meeting of the Executive Board of the World Tourism Organization will be held in Georgia in 2020, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The executive board meets twice a year. This year, meetings were held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and St. Petersburg, Russia.

Georgia will host this event for the first time.

The incumbent Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization is Zurab Pololikashvili, Georgian politician and diplomat.

The World Tourism Organization is the United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. It is the leading international organization in the field of tourism, which promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability, and offers leadership and support in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide. The organization's executive board meetings serve as a global forum for tourism policy issues and a practical source of tourism knowledge.

