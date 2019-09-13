By Trend

Slovakia is interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in different areas with emphasis on economic and investment areas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia told Trend.

"Kazakhstan, as a World Trade Organization and an Eurasian Economic Union member, represents an interesting prospective partner for Slovakia in the area of economic cooperation, able to attract the interest of Slovak business community and contribute actively to strengthening their presence not only on its territory, but also all over the region of Central Asia," the source in the ministry said.

The source noted that the volume of bilateral trade and investment activities of the countries does not fully reflect this fact. The latest trade and investment statistics suggest significant changes.

Thus, export of Slovakia to Kazakhstan in 2018 reached 28 million euro and in comparison with the previous year increased by 8.1 percent. In turn, Slovak import was 5.7 million euro, registering a decrease by 35.2 percent.

According to the source, investments of Slovak companies in Kazakhstan at the end of 2017 equaled $4 million and there are 40 registered joint venture companies with Slovak participation in Kazakhstan in the area of construction, medical services, trade, various services and agro-food industry.

The source noted that Slovakia is interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and sees great potential for further trade development for both sides.

"Slovakia is interested in increasing its exports of machinery products, motor cars, medical apparatus and equipment, glass and rubber products, electrical devices and accessories. Kazakhstan could contribute to diversification of energy resources supply to Slovakia by exporting crude oil and natural gas. We would also like to see more Slovak companies coming to Kazakhstan, investing in the development of Kazakhstan´s infrastructure, medical services, machinery and automotive industry," the source concluded.

