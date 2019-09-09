By Trend

Iran is selling its oil despite sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports via IRINN.

Mousavi stressed that nothing can stop the Islamic Republic from selling its oil.

He added that the Iranian oil tanker "Adrian Darya 1" has reached its goal and sold the oil it carried.

The "Adrian Darya 1" has docked on the Mediterranean coast, Mousavi said.

From now on, the new owner makes decisions regarding the tanker, he added.

Iran's "Grace 1" tanker was detained in Gibraltar on July 4, 2019, at the request of the US, on the suspicions of the violation of sanctions imposed on Syria. Afterwards, the Iranian oil tanker was renamed "Adrian Darya" and left Gibraltar on August 19.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a press conference on Aug. 26, that Iran had sold the "Adrian Darya" along with oil.

---

