By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Recently, there was ambiguous information in the Armenian media about some secret report that the previous authorities were hiding.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that there was a secret document prepared in 2014, but he, for some reason, could not even disclose its name. Talking about its essence, Pashinyan mentioned that Armenia is in complete institutional collapse, state institutions are paralyzed, from the institutional point of view the state has failed, and there are no institutions that can solve the problems of Armenian citizens.

If the first person of the state speaks publicly about the institutional collapse in the country, then he has to give evidence-based arguments, otherwise, the consequences of such "publicity" will affect all spheres of life of the Armenian state.

No economic development and investments are possible in a country where the head of the Cabinet speaks about paralysis of all state institutions. If the Armenian PM declares that from an institutional point of view the state has failed, it is amusing to hear that the current Armenian authorities allegedly confront external challenges, ensure security, solve social, demographic, and emigration problems in the country. Pashinyan is just hiding behind some mythical document allegedly prepared in 2014.

Road construction is one of the examples of Armenia’s institutional problems. Despite the unprecedented big amounts of funds allocated for the roads’ construction, their quality often leaves much to be desired. To justify himself, Pashinyan says that the management system is based on corruption, and management institutions should be re-created.

It is not surprising that Pashinyan again decided to talk about ex-president Sargsyan’s bad inheritance. Only in this way, Armenian PM can justify the difficult present and the failures of the current Armenian government. Only in this way, Pashinyan sees the opportunity to dodge from responsibility for the collapse of this system.

Obviously, Pashinyan is again trying to throw the blame for the deteriorating economic and political situation in the country on the previous Armenian authorities. Pashinyan probably also believes that the previous authorities are to blame for the fact that garbage is not cleaned up and the capital drowns under rubbish, as well as for the absence of investments, the failure of repatriation, protests because of cuts, unemployment, social and other problems that Armenia constantly faces.

On the other hand, during the reign of the post-revolutionary authorities, the Armenian society is constantly forced to hear about the unprecedented “successes” of the new authorities in managing the state. However, it turns out that even those institutions that Pashinyan considered successful are in a paralyzed state.

When Pashinyan announced the start of a “nationwide economic revolution”, claiming that there are all conditions for an abrupt development, he said that the first stage of the revolution was successful, announced the reform and restructuring of the ministries, the optimization of the state apparatus, the opening of 50,000 jobs - but now all this turns out to be a lie.

The collapse of the Armenian state is inevitable as the new authorities pursue a policy of attracting pro-Pashinyan amateurs to key posts that do not have not only experience but also a general idea of the sphere entrusted to them.

At the same time, analytical centers are closed in Armenia, there is pressure on the media and numerous accusations of their “subversive counter-revolutionary activity” only because they point to the mistakes of the current Armenian authorities.

Thus, due to the incompetence of the post-revolutionary Armenian authorities, the country's governance system runs the risk of collapsing once and for all.

