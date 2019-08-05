By Trend

Iran oil exports should return to its previous volume of 2.5 million barrel per day, which was achieved before the US withdrew from the nuclear deal, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"In May 2018, prior to the US leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran exported 2.5 million barrels per day, and Iran's financial revenues should increase accordingly," said Zarif, Trend reports from the press conference held by the foreign minister.

"This is the limit for EU commitment," he added.

"The fear of US will be gone; today, China and Russia have decided to trade [with Iran] without using dollars, and 35 percent of our trade with Turkey will be based on national currency," he noted.

"The barter system may be a good way to trade with developing countries, since we are not forced to follow the global financial system," added the foreign minister.

