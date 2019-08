By Trend

Turkish ex-President Abdullah Gul will nominate his candidacy for the presidency during the election to be held in 2023, Trend reports on Aug. 3 referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, Gul has neither confirmed nor denied this information. Earlier in 2018, Abdullah Gul did not run for the presidency in Turkey. Gul was the eleventh Turkish president.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz