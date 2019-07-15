By Trend

Kazakhstan together with Kyrgyzstan work on increasing volume of mutual trade turnover to $1 billion in 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press office of prime minister of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed within the framework of the meeting between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Relevant issues of bilateral trade, economy and investments cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Askar Mamin also participated in the VIII meeting of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council.

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev noted that Kazakhstan is among main trade partners of the country. He further stated that the percentage of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover exceeds 11 percent.

Special attention was given to the issues of developing cooperation in industry, investments, water and energy sphere, strengthening of cross-border cooperation and realization of the joint projects in digitalization and space spheres.

Mamin also highlighted the potential of countries in bilateral and regional trade and noted the importance of joining efforts in attracting investments in Central Asia region by improving business climate and supporting small and medium entrepreneurship.

The volume of mutual trade turnover between two countries increased by 13 percent in 2018 and equaled to $850 million.

(1 USD = 384.05 KTZ on July 13)

