By Trend

“Kazakhstan is planning to increase the volume of cargo turnover with partner countries,” said Pavel Sokolov, Chairman of the board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Trend reports citing Casp-Geo.

He made the statement during the 1st Caspian Ports and Shipping 2019 Exhibition and Conference in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

“It is expected that the volume of transport of containers from China through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will increase four or five times. This is due to the changes in the freight transport technology, especially of container transport, which the company is implementing at the moment,” he said.

“Currently, we receive 3,900 containers from China in a year, and plan to increase this figure up to 15,000. Last year, over 1,000 containers were transported to China through the territory of Kazakhstan. We also plan to increase this volume up to 5,000-10,000 containers a year,” said Sokolov.

Furthermore, he stated that the company is looking for opportunities to transport cargo from China to Iran, notwithstanding the situation concerning the sanctions imposed on Iran.

Recently, Saparkhan Omarov, the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan hold a meeting with Majid Samadzadeh Saber, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan. At the meeting, issues related to increase of mutual cargo transportation volume were discussed. It was agreed to work to increase the volume up to $3 billion in the coming years.

