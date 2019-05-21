By Trend

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) should develop relations with other international organizations, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Erdogan, Turkey fully supports the efforts of the Turkic Council aimed at obtaining observer status in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Recently, the Turkish President received Baghdad Amreev, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, in Ankara.

