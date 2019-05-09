By Trend:

China's Risen Energy took charge of EPC (Engendering, procurement and construction) of 40 MW solar power plant in Kazakhstan and invested 30 percent of the project’s capital, and the rest 70 percent was financed by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the company told Trend in an interview.

Recently Trend reported that a 40 MW solar power plant that was funded by Risen Energy and EBRD was launched in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan.

The company stated that this project made Risen Energy the first China PV company to build solar power plant in Kazakhstan.

The 40MW project is the first project of the EBRD to cooperate with Chinese enterprise in the renewable energy industry in Kazakhstan, and the sixth power station project signed by the Bank under its renewable energy framework plan in Kazakhstan.

This 40MW project was actually the first stop for this strategic cooperation.

It is also Risen Energy’s first "Belt and Road" project in the Middle Asia area, the company noted.

Th company said that by the end of 2020, Kazakhstan plans to launch more than 50 renewable energy projects with a power generation capacity of 2,000 MW.

"Kazakhstan has a huge potential for renewable energy, of which solar energy can generate up to 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours per year. Abundant lighting resources and huge investment potential also attracts many overseas enterprises to pour in," the company said.

Talking about the current problems in solar energy industry in Kazakhstan the company noted that solar is relatively new technology and solution for Kazakhstan, and there might be some problems for grid connection, since solar system might bring overload or no load to the existing grid.

Answering Trend's question on the ways of solving the problems associated with solar energy industry in the couintry, Risen Energy stated that PV+ Energy storage will be the best solution for this problem, since the energy storage battery will buffer the entire overload or no load issues.

Risen Energy Co., Ltd was founded in 1986 and the registered capital is $1, 343, 175, 23. Risen Energy successfully launched IPO in Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market on Sep. 2nd, 2010.

Risen Energy is a hi-tech enterprise which is engaged in R&D, production, sales and service of solar modules, products of photovoltaic technology, solar terminal application and integration. The world’s leading PV media PV-Tech’s annual ranking for PV manufacturer ranked Risen Energy No. 7 globally.

