By Trend

The first Caspian Economic Forum is scheduled for August 12 in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, the national tourist zone at the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state agency on May 7.

“This meeting is intended to be an important step in implementing the agreements and further strengthening regional cooperation in the context of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed by the presidents of the five Caspian countries, which was a truly historic event,” the message said.

The agenda includes discussions covering the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in oil and gas, electric power, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism sectors of the economies of the Caspian countries, said the message posted on the website of organizing committee of the forum.

The prospects of joint investment projects and programs will be discussed at the event.

A meeting of ministers of the competent bodies of the sides responsible for the implementation of the agreements on trade, economic cooperation and cooperation in the field of transport among the governments of the Caspian countries will be held on the eve of the forum.

The draft Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Business Council of the Caspian countries will be also discussed. Besides the delegations of the Caspian countries, representatives of interested countries, leaders and representatives of international economic, financial, transport, environmental and other organizations have been invited to the forum.

The forum consists of three parts, namely, an international conference, an exhibition of innovative technologies and a legal part (the signing of contracts, agreements, contracts).

The conditions will be ensured for further dynamic socio-economic development of neighboring countries, their investment attractiveness will be increased, regional and interregional ties in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism sectors will be strengthened as a result of the intensification of existing transcontinental routes and the formation of new international corridors stretching through the Caspian Sea.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz