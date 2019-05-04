By Trend

KazTransGas JSC has resumed the transit of Turkmen marketable gas through Kazakhstan to Russia via the Central Asia-Center (CAC) gas pipeline, Trend reports referring to the company's press service.

The transportation volume on this route is 15 million cubic meters per day. More than 220 million cubic meters of gas have already been transported since the beginning of the resumption of transit through the territory of Kazakhstan. KazTransGas was able to resume the transit through its gas pipeline system in record time.

Thanks to modern technologies and modernization of the CAC gas pipeline, the mode of transportation of Turkmen gas was formed (launched) in a matter of days.

As was reported by the Turkmen side, the deliveries to Russia were resumed on April 15 under the current 25-year contract from 2003 after a commercial pause taken by Gazprom in early 2016. Russia receives Turkmen gas from the CAC pipeline through the territory of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Until 2009, Gazprom was the largest buyer of Turkmen natural gas, purchasing up to 40-42 billion cubic meters of natural gas. But subsequently, the purchases were significantly reduced, and on January 1, 2016, Gazprom Export notified the Turkmengas state-owned concern about early unilateral termination of the 25-year gas purchase and sale contract signed in 2003. Gazprom agreed with Turkmengas on a two-year pause in the procurement of Turkmen gas.

---

