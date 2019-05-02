By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The great potential for the Uzbek-French relations development lies in the cultural, economic, social and political spheres of cooperation.

The intergovernmental agreement of Uzbekistan and France on air communication has come into force, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on May 1.

The agreement regulates the development and operation of bilateral international air services by designated airlines.

The designated airlines of each party will enjoy the appropriate rights for landing on the territory of the other party at agreed points and flying without landing through their territory, according to the document provisions.

To develop air links between Uzbekistan and France, the agreement provides for the facilities provision and privileges to aviation enterprises, ensuring regular flights and exemption from customs duties, taxes and other payments.

In addition, the agreement establishes norms regulating issues in the aviation security field and the resolution of possible disputes between aviation companies of the two countries, as well as other conditions for the mutual cooperation implementation.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and France were established on March 1, 1992. The trade turnover between the two countries was $164.1 million in 2018. French export totalled $98.2 million, the rest accounted for Uzbekistan.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

