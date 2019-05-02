By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Ferrous metallurgy development in Uzbekistan is a priority national task of the modern stage of economic development.

"Uzmetkombinat" metallurgical plant has launched the country's first production of carbon steel wire, the company's press service stated.

The project implementation will make it possible to produce import-substituting products worth at least $43.7 million a year and to increase the annual export potential of the plant by 30,000-50,000 tons of products with a total value of over $24 million.

It will also provide an opportunity to create a base in the country for the development of hardware and tire production.

Tohirzhon Azamatov, Chairman of the Uzmetkombinat Board, pointed out that SFI Management Group and the plant specialists took an active part in this project implementation.

He noted that thanks to the project implementation, the company will produce 100,000 tons of rolled wire and fittings, which will subsequently go to both the domestic and foreign markets for the manufacture of reinforced concrete structures, bridges, roadway foundation, and building frames.

The total cost of the project exceeded $19 million. The Chinese CERI company acted as the supplier of the main technological equipment.

The feature of this project is also the fact that the technological process of production covers the entire cycle of metallurgical processing. As a result, full control over output will be ensured, which will allow obtaining high-quality and export-oriented metallurgical product.

The largest domestic enterprises such as Almalyk MMC, Uzbek Railways, Deutsche Kabel AG Taschkent, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine, Uzbekneftegaz, Uzkabel, Uzkimyosanoat and many others are among the main consumers of the products. As for exports, at the first stage, it is planned to work out deliveries to Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

