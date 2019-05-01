By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kyrgyzstan is attempting to develop its gas industry by diversifying its sources of blue fuel.

The country has held talks on the possibility of getting natural gas from the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline for gasification of Kyrgyzstan’s southern regions, said Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Zhyrgalbek Sagynbayev.

He noted that in order to resolve the issue it is necessary to conduct additional negotiations with all countries participating in the project.

At present, Bishkek and Beijing are discussing the Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline construction, which should become part of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China.

The gas pipeline agreement was signed on September 11, 2013. The project envisages the construction of the 4th branch of the gas pipeline to transport Turkmen gas through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to China on the Alay and Chon-Alay districts territory.

The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan near the Karamyk checkpoint near the village of Karamyk of the Chon-Alay district of the Osh region is the starting point of the gas pipeline. The end is a point on the border between China and Kyrgyzstan near the Irkeshtam checkpoint near the village of Nura, Alay district of Osh region.

The length of the gas pipeline across the territory of Kyrgyzstan will be about 215 km; the carrying capacity - 30 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The total cost of the pipeline construction is $1.2 billion. The project provides for the annual payment of taxes to Kyrgyz budget, the estimated amount of which for the entire period (30 years of operation) will be about $2.15 billion.

Diplomatic relations between China and Kyrgyzstan were established in 1992. The volume of trade between the countries accounted for $2 billion in 2018.

China has significantly expanded its economic ties with Kyrgyzstan and in general with Central Asia since this country and the region play a key role in the implementation of Belt and Road Initiative.

Kyrgyzstan and China concluded more than 200 various bilateral agreements and arrangements at different levels. The sphere of joint economic interests is wide enough and concerns both the development of infrastructure projects and enterprises, as well as import and export trade.

The total amount of Chinese investments in state projects of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2.2 billion, which were aimed at improving the road infrastructure and energy sector.

