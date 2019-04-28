By Trend

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in Beijing, discussed the issue of supplying low-quality oil to Belarusian refineries, Head of the administration of the Belarusian leader Natalya Kochanova said on Saturday, Trend reported citing TASS.

"Yesterday, Alexander Lukashenko met with Vladimir Putin. The Russian President assured that this issue will be seriously investigated, a fundamental assessment will be made of what happened," Kachanova noted, quoted by BelTA.

It was reported earlier that Belarusian and Russian officials met on April 23 to discuss the problem of low-quality oil supplies from Russia. The Belneftekhim CEO visited Moscow on April 25. On Friday, Druzhba oil pipeline operators met in Minsk to discuss a technical solution to supplying the refineries with oil. According to Rybakov, Belarus would restore oil processing in full volume next month.

