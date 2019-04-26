By Abdul Kerimkhanov

After the April coup of 2018, the Armenian society still cannot understand how Serzh Sargsyan allowed himself so easily to lose power.

It was assumed that the voluntary resignation of Sargsyan is the result of his collusion with Nikol Pashinyan. This version somehow explained why Sargsyan is still not in prison as Robert Kocharyan.

But a year later, a new version appeared. Sargsyan knew how the dignity revolution would end, he assumed Pashinyan’s failure and simply decided to wait quietly for this to happen and the rebellious oppositionist to lose everything.

According to Armenian Verelq edition, Serzh Sargsyan sent several important messages in his resignation text that went unnoticed during the "velvet revolution" and the turbulent internal political events that followed.

Political scientists and experts continue to wonder. Former Armenian Prime Minister, who retained RPA chairman position, continues to remain silent and is going to give a big interview soon and give answers to many troubling questions.

Publication analysts believe that Sargsyan, being an experienced politician, formerly head of the National Security Service, understood that the "velvet revolution" actually has numerous supporters from among financial capitals, including from George Soros and other funds operating under U.S. and EU control.

Having the “Maidan” scenario before his eyes, Sargsyan did not want to go into clashes and went for the most painful, but quick decision. He unexpectedly resigned to all, thus resolving the current explosive situation.

It is no coincidental, Sargsyan stressed in his message that he meets demands of the “street” and not the people. Analysts believe that in the future, "velvet revolution", in the case of a new change of power, can be interpreted as a "colored" with external financing and assistance. Today's authorities will be brought to justice under articles on overthrow of the constitutional order and legally elected Prime Minister and Parliament. Exactly today, they are trying to condemn the ex-president Robert Kocharyan.

Therefore, Sargsyan, having a lot of information about Nikol Pashinyan and his team, ceded power to an inexperienced team. The new government, along with the euphoria of victory, received a huge baggage of the economic problems of Armenia that had accumulated over the previous years, plus the stalled process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Sargsyan understood that young activists seen in anti-Russian sentiments and opposing the CSTO and the EAEU would not have a high degree of loyalty in the eyes of Moscow and would be forced to seek political happiness in the West.

That is why Sargsyan gave Pashinyan time to allow the current Prime Minister to exhaust his high rating with his activities. Pashinyan's rating really goes down. As the latest polls show, today only 51 percent of Armenian citizens support the Prime Minister.

Sargsyan is in standby mode, since time is working against a new team. Pashinyan's inner circle does not justify themselves, the problems are not solved, the Karabakh issue is not regulated. Moreover, the unsuccessful outcome of the war in Karabakh may lead to the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and his team.

Therefore, only having achieved serious progress in negotiations with Baku, Pashinyan can get time and resources to consolidate his power.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

