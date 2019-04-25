By Trend

The employees of the Turkmen State Customs Service took part in the UN regional workshop, which was held at the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center (CARICC), Trend reports referring to the Turkmen State Customs Service.

The CARICC headquarters is located in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Regional trainings focused on the use of the Advance Passenger Information System and the data contained in the passenger arrival and departure records, as well as biometric data to intensify border security and fight against foreign terrorists.

The event was organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as part of a project aimed at strengthening cooperation against cross-border and international terrorism in Central Asia, South Asia and North Africa.

Over 50 participants, including 32 representatives of the competent bodies of the Central Asian countries, as well as 10 international experts attended the training, said the message posted on the CARICC website.

The experts delivered speeches, practical activities were held during the training. The samples on the use of databases were also considered there. An interactive session on the identification of foreign terrorists was held during the training.

CARICC aims at coordinating the efforts of the competent bodies of CARICC member-states in countering transnational drug-related crime. CARICC member-states are Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

---

