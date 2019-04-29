By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Among the military units of the Armenian army, stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in Agdere, the number of people leaving the military unit without permission is evading.

According to Armenian media, servicemen Aram Gabuchyan, Tigran Sahakyan and V. Yedikyan were placed in a hospital in Agdere with high fever and Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). However, after the end of the treatment they did not return to the place of service.an employee of the hospital, Gevond Tadevosyan said.

These three soldiers have already escaped from a military unit several times. Measures are currently underway to return them back.

Meanwhile, called for service on January 15, 2018, the soldier was sent to the occupied settlement of Agdere, to the military unit No. 49971, nicknamed by the population "Boarding school". In the same month, he was abused and beaten.

A soldier informed the violence was committed by an officer who denies everything and is currently at large. The soldier was held in the military police Department and was forced to change his testimony. Now he is accused of perjury. The criminal case was sent to the court. The last meeting was held in November 2018 in the court of Khankendi, the next is scheduled for May 8.

The victim’s lawyer Arpi Sargsyan said the situation is desperate, he's not even received the documents on the medical examination of a soldier who remains in the military unit.

Also, it is noted that for Commission of violence to the subordinate on January 14 a criminal case was filed on an officer. The lawyer reported this terrible situation in letters to the Minister of Defense, the Prosecutor General and the Prime Minister.

The forensic medical examination confirmed the fact of violence.

Armenian Defense Ministry did not react to the incident and the injured soldier remains in the military unit.

In addition, the Defense Ministry called the simulator a soldier of the Armenian army, a Yezidi by nationality, Yuri Broyan. He was in inhuman conditions in the Kanaz hospital and could not speak for 5 months because of the injections made to him.

Armenian media reports that the soldier’s mother, Marina Broyan, said despite her genetic psychiatric illness, her son was found fit in August 2018 and sent to a military unit in the occupied settlement of Agdere. After two weeks, he was beaten and placed in the Agdere hospital with a cut vein.

The son told his mother that he was severely beaten by the commander of the battalion of the military unit in Agdere. He told the lawyer that the commander beat him for refusing to pick up a cigarette thrown on the floor.

The lawyer said that two servicemen were witnesses of the incident.

The commander knocked down the Yezidis and kicked him in the head. On August 28, Yuri Broyan was placed in the Aghdere Hospital, and on August 29, in a psychiatric hospital in Khankendi. From there he was transferred to the Kanaz hospital. He is in a serious condition and at the moment all investigative measures are suspended.

In late December, the soldier’s mother sent an appeal to the Armenian Defense Ministry to conduct a new medical examination, but the ministry ignored. After covering this problem, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement in which it called the soldier a simulator.

After being placed to the Kanaz hospital and treated in psychiatry, Broyan’s condition worsened. He barely walks, his head is shaking and speech is disturbed. The lawyer informed, now Broyan is held at the military police branch and does not receive medical treatment. The lawyer informed the Armenian Defense Ministry about this situation. If there is no reaction, he intends to apply to other bodies.

The investigator in the case decided to conduct an outpatient psychiatric and forensic medical examination. In the military prosecutor's office, in connection with Broyan, three criminal cases were initiated on the facts of violence by the commander, a dispute with a psychiatry worker and self-infliction of bodily harm.

Thus, Armenian army leaves much to be desired in its conditions.

