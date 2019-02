By Trend

Turkey has closed the Dardanelles Strait for international sea voyages, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media Feb. 21.

The strait was closed due to the thick fog, as a result of which the visibility fell below 10 meters.

Last time, Turkey fully closed the Dardanelles Strait for sea voyages on Jan. 23, 2019.



